CHRIS MATTHEWS: I Am Responsible For Michele Bachmann's Success

Back in 2008, Michele Bachmann came onto Hardball and said “I wish the American media would take a great look at the views of the people in Congress and find out are they pro-America, or anti-America.”



And now that Michele Bachmann is most likely running of president in 2012, Chris Matthews wants the credit for her success. Or is that the blame?

Talking to Ron Reagan and Howard Fineman, Matthews painted himself as the one who put Bachmann on the map and asked his guests if he should feel sorry about that.

“Should I feel guilty because a couple years ago on this program, on Hardball I brought it out, I got her to go really wild out of nowhere. She was sort of politically born there saying we that have to have investigations of all the Democratic members of congress, the McCarthy thing and she gloried in that. I feel like the Moe Green of this one. I built this place, like in The Godfather. Should I feel guilty about this, Ron?”

Reagan’s answer: “In a word, yes.”

Fineman, who is supposed to be an objective journalist, would not participate in the Bachmann bashing, but when Matthews accused him of “building up” Bachmann “for just sheer journalistic joy in getting to cover a more interesting debate” Fineman said something perhaps way too revealing about the state of journalism in this country.

“There’s a difference between what any journalist would have fun covering and what would necessarily be good for the country, OK?”

