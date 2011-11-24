Now Michele Bachmann Is Demanding An Apology From NBC Over Jimmy Fallon Intro

As you’ve likely heard by now when Michele Bachmann appeared on Jimmy Fallon Monday night The Roots greeted her walk-on by playing Fishbone’s ‘Lyin’ arse Bitch.’



So much for having learned something from 2008. Again.

The Roots have since said it was a last-minute decision that was intended to be tongue-in-cheek. How it could possibly be construed so by anyone is hard to imagine. Actually, it’s incredibly tiresome.

And more to the point if they wanted to mock Bachmann in that way there are any number of songs they could have chosen that do not immediately conjure up violent, sexist imagery. (YMCA by the Village People pops to mind.) Point being, yet again, you can mock those who entirely deserve it without being grossly sexist.

Jimmy Fallon has since tweeted out an apology, but that has apparently not entirely assuaged Bachmann, who after remaining silent about the debacle all day yesterday, took to Fox News this morning to say that while she accepts Fallon’s apology “this really needs to come from NBC.”

“I have nothing against Jimmy Fallon. I love him, he’s a kick…I’d love to go back again. But the point is, if that had been Michelle Obama, who’d come out on the stage, and if that song had been played for Michelle Obama, I have no doubt that NBC would have apologized to her and likely they would have fired the drummer, or at least suspended him…This is clearly a form of bias on the part of the Hollywood entertainment elite.”

100% yes to the first part of that remark. 100%. (Less convincing on the second part.) Let’s take the First Lady out of this hypothetical and imagine for a moment that they had played the same music for, say, Elizabeth Warren. Right?

What is absolutely clear is that Fallon’s tweeted response is not going to cut it. Nor should it.

