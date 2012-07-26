Michele Bachmann Is Ranked The 10th 'Most Beautiful' Person On Capitol Hill

Michele Bachmann comes in at No. 10 on The Hill‘s annual “50 Most Beautiful People list, beating out her fellow members of Congress as the first lawmaker on the list.



Bachmann has come a long way to reach this coveted spot. The self-proclaimed clothing “bottom-feeder” told The Hill in 2008 that her shopping strategy was, “markdown, markdown, markdown, and then 80 per cent off of that.”

But she worked on her wardrobe and appearance in preparation for the presidential primary race, even hiring a Fox News’ make-up artist for her team.

Among lawmakers on the list, Minnesota lawmaker beat out Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who came in twelfth on the list. Rep. Jim Himes came in sixteenth, followed by Rep. Nan Hayworth at No. 33 and Rep. Bobby Scott at No. 41.

Check Out The Whole List Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.