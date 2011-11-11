Michele Bachman Is Running Out Of Time

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Michele Bachmann did little tonight to resurrect her drifting campaign, delivering a passable performance with the same tired sound bites. And she’s running out of time. She recycled her new favourite attack line, accusing President Obama of taking direction from “Gen. Axelrod in Chicago,” referring to political adviser David Axelrod. Someone should tell the congresswoman that most Americans have no idea what she’s talking about.



Although she has been stepping up her attacks on her opponents in recent days, Bachmann inexplicably continues to go after President Obama at these events, instead of trying to distinguish herself from her competitors. Apropos of nothing, in the middle of this debate on the economy, she called for a fence to be erected on the southern border to keep out immigrants.

She promoted her plan to have all Americans pay some federal taxes. But to make her point, she offered an odd example that the bloggers were having a field day with. “Even if it means paying the price of two Happy Meals a year, $10, everyone can afford to pay at least that,” she said.

