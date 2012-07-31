ANOTHER Olympic Athlete Has Been Banned For A Racist Tweet

Michel Morganella, a Swiss football player, has been expelled from the London Olympics for posting a racist message to Twitter, AP reports.



The Swiss team have confirmed that Morganella will not appear in the country’s final match against Mexico.

While Morganella appears to have deleted his account from Twitter, Swiss newspaper Le Matin has published a screenshot of the tweet:

Photo: Le Matin

The tweet roughly translates as:

“I f*** all Koreans, go all burn yourselves. Ahahahaha bunch of ‘tards.”

Morganella is the second athlete to be expelled from the games for a racist tweet. Voula Papachristou of Greece was expelled from the team before she even made it to London.



