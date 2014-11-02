SNL Actor Micheal Che Responds To Widespread Criticism Of His Sexist Comments

Last week, Saturday Night Live actor Michael Che responded to the now-famous and viral “Catcalling Video” with a message on his personal Facebook page.

The catcalling video made the rounds online last week, and showed a woman being catcalled dozens of times as she walked down the streets of Manhattan. The full video is a few minutes long, but is compiled from 10 hours of footage, where the woman says she was harassed on the street over 100 times.

This was Che’s sarcastic reponse to the video:

He likened being catcalled to people recognising him for his role on SNL. If you don’t know Che, or his work, you might think he was being sincere. He was not, and he made it clear in a second posting:

We reached out to Che for clarity. His reponse was flippant. It’s clear Che does not think catcalling and street harassment is something to be taken seriously.

You can read more about the video here, and Che’s comments here.

Che didn’t respond to further questions.

