A Beloved New York City Power Lunch Spot Is Switching Up Its Menu

Photo: Courtesy of Michael’s

Michael’s, the Midtown power lunch mecca that’s known for attracting the media elite, is overhauling its menu in hopes of attracting a fresher, younger crowd.The 24-year-old restaurant on 55th Street and 5th Avenue unveiled new breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus today. Beloved classics like the Cobb salad and Michael’s burger remain, but with smaller portions at lower price points ($25 instead of $36 for the salad, $18 instead of $35 for the burger).



The biggest difference is a new selection of small plates, like duck confit sliders, Korean steak tacos, and “Double-Cut John Boy’s Bacon” with a maple bourbon glaze. The restaurant also installed a brick oven and will begin serving pizzas.

Longtime owner Michael McCarty was inspired to shake things up after observing the way his children, both in their 20s, dine out.

“People would rather go and have six bites of six different things than six bites of one thing,” he told The New York Times’ Jeff Gordinier. “And that is something that I started really analysing two years ago. The paradigm shift has occurred, and this is the way that people want to do it.”

Given the high prices and old-school reputation, we’re not sure a few tweaks to the menu will be enough to deliver Michael’s to a new generation of food snobs. But the health-conscious portions and (relatively) lower prices should be a welcome change, especially for the regulars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.