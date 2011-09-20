PENNILESS? Michaele Salahi Just Broke All The Rules Of Her Prenup

It looks like Tareq Salahi may have the last laugh.



Or the premise for a new reality show.

Our money is on the latter.

According to his and Michaele Salahi‘s prenup, if she cheats, she loses the right to any money or property they accumulated while married, reports TMZ (who has a copy of the prenup.)

Bummer.

In another stipulation, it says that she also loses the right to support post-divorce if she runs away.

What a coincidence then that Michaele very publicly ditched Tareq for Journey guitarist Neal Schon and Tareq called the police and Michaele tweeted out photos of herself on tour.

‘Keeping Up With the Salahis’ as a mid-season replacement? Never say never.

