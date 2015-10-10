It's hard to believe these images are painted and not real objects

Michael Zavros Is it a photo or a painting?

Australianartist Michael Zavros is proof that practice makes perfect.

Zavros has been painting for decades and graduated from Queensland College of Art with a Bachelor of Visual Arts in 1996. Now, Zavros practices photography, drawing, and sculpture, but his paintings are still some of his most impressive works. They blur the line between art and reality.

He uses oil-based paints for his paintings and tends to work on either canvas or board. He spends hours every day in his studio at home. A steady hand and hours of patience are essential.

Check out some of Zavros’ works below and to see more, follow him on Instagram. For enquiries, you can contact him through his gallery, Starkwhite.

Zavros works with all sorts of subjects -- from still life set-ups, to portraits, to scenery. This is one of the artist's portraits entitled 'Bad Dad,' and is oil paint on canvas. The inflatable pool toys look incredibly real. Michael Zavros The artist says the inspiration is 'pretty random' and often comes 'serendipitously.' Michael Zavros The detail in which Zavros paints is staggering and rarely seen in other artists' work. Michael Zavros Zavros told Business Insider: 'The way (the subject) is employed, or the concept, is always part of a larger project that is ongoing. Sometimes the work can appear a bit disparate but there's a thread that runs through my practice that makes sense to me.' Michael Zavros The amount of time it takes to complete a painting can vary. He says he starts work early and finishes late, every day, including weekends. This particular painting, 'The new Round Room,' won the Bulgari Art Award, worth £38,000. Michael Zavros A 'decent sized' painting can take up to six weeks to complete. Zavros makes the most of every minute in front of the canvas to ensure the most minute of details are painstakingly recreated. Michael Zavros However, he says still life paintings of floral confections are the most time-consuming pieces. 'I engage with a process and even a genre that is centuries old and still life painting is the very evocation of time stilled. And the works take me a long time to make.' Michael Zavros Michael Zavros' art has been displayed in museums through Australia, Asia, Europe, and New Zealand. Michael Zavros This haunting piece is entitled 'Phoebe is Dead/McQueen,' and won Zavros the Moran Portrait Prize in 2010, worth £70,000. Michael Zavros Zavros has been the recipient of several international residencies including the Australia Council Greene Street Studio, New York, 2014 Milan studio residency in 2001, and the Barcelona studio in both 2005 and 2010. Michael Zavros Sometimes Zavros works on a miniature scale. This small painting entitled V12/Narcissus is in the collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney. It measures 20 x 29.5 cm Michael Zavros Another miniature work, measuring 25 x 15.6cm, is the artist's daughter Phoebe. He refers to her as his muse. Michael Zavros In 2013, he was commissioned by the Australian War Memorial to paint a portrait of Victoria Cross winner Ben Roberts-Smith. The painting was unveiled in September last year. Michael Zavros

