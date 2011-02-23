Michael Young Meets The YouTube Star That Was Heartbroken After Being Told Young Was Going To Be Traded

Last week we posted this heartbreaking video of a mother telling her 3-year-old son that his favourite player, Michael Young, was going to be traded.



Poor Gavin Justice fell apart once he understood the news and even dropped his Texas Rangers baseball hat on the floor.

Young still hasn’t been traded, but when he caught wind of the video he reached out to Gavin’s family and set up a meeting.

Young met Gavin at the Rangers’ team store for a shopping spree, but Gavin was completely confused about what was going on when he was first introduced to Young, who wasn’t wearing the baseball uniform that Gavin knows him by.

Click here to read the rest of this heart-breaking turned heart-warming story >

