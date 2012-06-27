20 Pictures Of 'Commuter Hell' In Tokyo

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Wolf

We’ve written before about how the metro system in Tokyo is literally called “commuter hell” by its users.The overcrowded metro carries 8.7 million riders daily, making it the busiest transit system in the world. At peak hours, some lines are twice as packed as they were built to be.



If you haven’t ridden the Tokyo metro, it can be hard to understand how unpleasant it is. But these new images by photographer Michael Wolf, called “Tokyo Compression,” give a good idea of what riders suffer through on a daily basis (courtesy of Bruce Silverstein Gallery).

