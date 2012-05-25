A Photographer Finds Beauty In The Extreme Overcrowding Of Hong Kong

Photo: courtesy of michael wolf/bruce silverstein gallery, ny

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places on the planet, with more than 6,400 people packed into every square kilometer.The city is truly a “skyscraper city. Many of its 7 million residents live in high rises, in everything from closet-sized spaces to sprawling apartments fit for billionaires.



German photographer Michael Wolf has captured the geometric beauty of these buildings in a series called “Architecture of Density.” He was kind enough to share some of the images with us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.