Michael Wolff's CNN Piece: Good Read, But Wrong On CNN's Subscriber Rates

Inside Cable News pokes a few holes in Michael Wolff’s Vanity Fair piece about CNN and its U.S. president Jon Klein.



Most of all, ICN takes issue with the following paragraph about CNN’s subscription ad rates and fees:

CNN’s cable fees remain high in part because it is the respectable news network. A cable operator would be making a politically controversial statement if it carried just Fox and MSNBC. CNN now makes its money by charging cable operators a premium fee to avoid such controversy. Similarly, advertisers want to be on CNN because it is not Fox. To advertise on CNN associates you with respectability—while advertisers on Fox are associated with Bill O’Reilly. Even if you want the Fox audience, also making a CNN buy gives you cover. Dull, bland, worthy, consistent, has a market.

ICN counters:

I could spend considerable time about what’s wrong with this paragraph which overstates CNN’s now dwindling “dominance” in subscriber rates, massively understates FNC highly lucrative carriage fees getting higher and higher, and most importantly totally ignores FNC closing in on CNN in the CPM arena…

On a side note, it’s also worth noting that Time Warner, which owns CNN parent Turner Broadcasting, and News Corp., which owns Fox News Channel, both reported their most recent quarter’s earnings yesterday.

News Corp. executives pumped up FNC both in their earnings release and on a call with analysts. Rupert Murdoch himself even gave it some props. But there was no mention of CNN either in Time Warner’s release or on the conference call, during which CEO Jeff Bewkes devoted most of his cable TV chatter to Conan O’Brien and HBO.

Which isn’t really surprising given CNN’s ratings and image crisis, which Wolff’s piece elucidates so well.

But still. With all the news pouring in lately about CNN’s big-name new hosts Eliot Spitzer and Piers Morgan, on whom the network is banking to give it some new life (and viewers) come fall, you’d think it would at least be worth a quick plug.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.