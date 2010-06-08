The Last Mogul: Has Steve Jobs Won?

The age of Steve Jobs is, to say the least, unexpected. Windows knocked him off the main stage for 10 years; then the Internet seemed to sideline him; not to mention that serious business people (along with many others) thought he was nutty; then he had problems with the SEC (and not insignificant ones); then he nearly died.



Indeed, Rupert Murdoch’s paean to Jobs the other day, proclaiming Jobs the nation’s best chief executive (Murdoch used to say this about Gates when he was trying to do deals with him), comes after a number of years in which a preferred Murdoch subject was…

