Michael Wolff: 'The Future For Rupert Himself Is Death'

Michael Wolff is the latest subject in Big Think’s video interview series, and he didn’t hold back when asked about Rupert Murdoch, with whom he’s been on unfriendly terms since publishing “The Man Who Owns the News: Inside the Secret World of Rupert Murdoch” in 2008.



“The future for Rupert himself is death,” Wolff said in the interview. “He is 79 years old; this is inevitable and that will be the key factor in the future of his company.”

But Wolff’s an equal opportunity noisemaker. He also slammed The New York Times, which is at war with Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal.

“I never experienced a more depressing place,” he said of working at the paper.

And New Yorker editor David Remnick didn’t get a pass either.

“The idea that The New Yorker will be around in 25 years is rather preposterous and I’ll certainly buy him dinner if it is,” Wolff said.

