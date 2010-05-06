Michael Wolff Dances On Newsweek's Grave--And Then Pees On It

I knew I was going to get to write this column, but truly I do it without satisfaction.

The Washington Post announced yesterday that it was putting Newsweek, in recent memory one of the most important news outlets in the country—which the Post has owned for almost a half-century—up for sale.

Sitting on a panel about the future of media in the spring of 2008 with Johnnie Roberts, a Newsweek writer, I said, with apparent boorishness: “If Newsweek is around in five years, I’ll buy you dinner.”



