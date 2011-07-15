Michael Wolff Is Not A Baseball Expert (This BBC Clip Is The Best Things You'll Watch Today)

Michael Wolff is almost never lost for words. The Newser founder and Adweek editorial director has made a career out of being acerbic, witty, and combative.



He doesn’t, however, know anything about baseball.

The world learned this fact when the BBC accidentally put Murdoch on a sports show, thinking he was Associated Press baseball editor Ben Walker.

Then: magic.

“Joining us from our New York studio is Ben Walker who is the baseball editor for the Associated Press. I know that you’ve been covering Roger Clemens’ career for the best part of 23 years. Just remind us how big a name he is in the sport of baseball.”

Silence.

“I beg your pardon. I’m not sure Ben can hear us. Ben, can you hear me in New York? It’s Francis in London.”

Wolff: “You know it’s even a worse situation than that because I am not Ben Walker and I know nothing about baseball.”

“I beg your pardon. We have the wrong guest. We shall move on to the women’s World Cup.”

Video below.

