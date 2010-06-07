Michael Wolff: Economists Have Never Been More Sexy, And Roubini Is A Devilish Self-Promoter

Michael Wolff spent the last week in Italy at the Festival Economia in Trento Italy, where naturally Nouriel Roubini showed up, showering doom upon the European audience. Your currency is going to parity he warned!



Of course Wollf is more interested in the bigger media story, rather than currency moves

From Newser:

It should be said that economists have perhaps never felt the way they feel now. Never before have they felt so central, so needed, so powerful. They say “crisis” with a religious and perhaps even sexual fervor. To be an economist, in these last few years and in the next few to come, is to be…a kind of rock star.

The other star of the show was Krugman, who from what we can tell, may not have been in attendance

And, also, the way they say Nouriel Roubini, who got the biggest turnout at the conference. Krugman with his Nobel and left-wing politics is saint-like, and Roubini, with his tireless self-promotion and seizing of all opportunities—and the personal fortune he has likely amassed in the process—is more devilish.

Read the whole thing >

