Michael Wolff: David Cameron's Fierce Budget-Fighting Is Making Obama Look Like A Wuss

Michael Wolff recently attended an economics conference in Italy and suddenly he’s got the econ bug, and can’t stop talking about it.



In his latest column at Newser, he talks sovereign debt and austerity, the hottest subject of the day.

In particular, he hones in on UK PM David Cameron and his fierce budget cutting:

There are several problems for the White House here. For one, David Cameron is suddenly, if you squint, Churchillian, making President Obama seem even more like a wishy-washy, ever-treading-water bureaucrat. For another, and more significantly, it represents about as profound a split in how to deal with the economic crisis as there can be.

The Obama administration has staked its future on spending its way out of the hole we’re in. The Cameron coalition is reversing course and saying it’s going to use draconian cuts to get out of the mess. Indeed, all of Europe has suddenly found a new belief in conserving rather than consuming.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.