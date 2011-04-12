Michael Wolff Kills Off Brandweek And Mediaweek

So long, Brandweek and Mediaweek.



Prometheus Global Media editorial director Michael Wolff is folding the two brands into Adweek. Each magazine’s last stand-alone issue came out on Monday.

“It’s time for one conversation, not separate ones,” the Vanity Fair contributing editor wrote in an open letter.

A message on Brandweek.com reads: “In the upcoming weeks, Brandweek.com will become part of the new, completely redesigned Adweek.com. You’ll still get the brand marketing news you seek out here, but in an enhanced site with an unmatched user experience. Look forward to exclusive content, more video and new interactivity – coming soon!”

A similar note appears on Mediaweek.com.

