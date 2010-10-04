Michael Wolff Becomes Editorial Director at e5's AdWeek, et al, Where He Will Continue To Pick Fights

Michael’s the one on the right.

Former Conde Nast executive Richard Beckman continues to shake up the sleepy trade-rag business, this time by hiring the fire-breathing New York media-ite Michael Wolff as editorial director of the Adweek publications.Beckman’s e5 Global Media has already hired Janice Min to make over the Hollywood Reporter, and now Wolff will be charged with doing the same thing at Adweek, Mediaweek, and Brandweek.



Far from de-fanging himself and slipping into the neutered trade-rag-ese that dominates most such publications, Wolff intends to keep doing what he does best: pick fights.

Tim Arango at the NYT has more >

