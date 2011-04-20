New-look Adweek Spells Zynga Wrong On Its FIRST COVER

Caroline Shin
adweek typo zynga

Would Zynga by any other name smell as sweet?

Perhaps, Jenga, Zegna, or Zenga?

Perhaps, not.

The Farmville game maker made a snarky stink on Twitter (and rightfully so) after the newly redesigned Adweek launched this week with a typo. And it was on the cover. 

Not a rosy start for Adweek, whose editorial director Michael Wolff had wanted more “Conde Nast,” less trade from the magazine.

And here is the cover.

adweek typo

