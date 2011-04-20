New-look Adweek Spells Zynga Wrong On Its FIRST COVER

Would Zynga by any other name smell as sweet?
Perhaps, Jenga, Zegna, or Zenga?
Perhaps, not.
The Farmville game maker made a snarky stink on Twitter (and rightfully so) after the newly redesigned Adweek launched this week with a typo. And it was on the cover.
Not a rosy start for Adweek, whose editorial director Michael Wolff had wanted more “Conde Nast,” less trade from the magazine.
And here is the cover.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.