Instant MBA: Challenge What Your Teachers Told You

By TechCrunch on Flickr



Today’s advice comes from ccLoop CEO Michael Wolfe’s advice in Forbes, originally posted on Quora:“For every minute you spend helping keep bad things from happening at your company, you should spend 10 trying to make good things happen,” says Wolfe. “If you go out of business, it will be because you didn’t hire the best people, make the right product, or sell it effectively. It won’t be because someone hacked into your conference call because you didn’t rotate the 10-digit code.”

Wolfe considers himself a serial entrepreneur, with an eye toward web-based innovation. Through the years, he says, he’s learned what works and what sets a mediocre venture apart from a great one. Largely, it’s a proactive attitude.

An effective manager has to be flexible, willing learn, and up on market trends. More than that, an extraordinary manager knows how to think one step ahead of his or her competitors — in finding talent, fostering ideas, and challenging conventional wisdom. For example, don’t try to spend less money, he says, try to spend more effectively.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.