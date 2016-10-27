Top media guru reveals the future of tech and media in an epic slide deck

On Tuesday, top business-strategist Michael Wolf gave a massive presentation on the future of tech and media in 2017 at The Wall Street Journal’s digital conference.

He predicted that subscription revenue will drive internet and media, accounting for over half of growth. “Pay to download” models, on the other hand, are disappearing.

Wolf also crowned eSports, or competitive video gaming, as the next tech phenomenon. By 2020, he said eSports will be a US$1.5 billion business in the US alone.

As to the buzz around streaming TV, Wolf said the old winners will likely be the new winners in this market. They will use their scale to undercut smaller players on cost (we’ve already seen this start with DirecTV Now’s upcoming US$35 package of 100+ channels).

And Wolf knows the industry. He served on the board at Yahoo and cofounded the technology and media consulting-firm Activate, where he is managing director. His career has spanned from being a managing partner at consulting powerhouse McKinsey to being the chief operating officer of MTV networks.

You can see the entire presentation from the Wall Street Journal Digital Live Conference below, which we’ve republished in full:

