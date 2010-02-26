Michael Wolf and Anil Dash Brace Media For The New World

Michael Wolf, the former president of MTV who was also the former managing director of media at McKinsey, has partnered with Six Apart founder Anil Dash to launch a new media consulting venture called Activate.



Activate is poised to help media and communications companies master new forms of technology to boost business.

The consulting company, which is headquartered in New York, will soon be expanding to Silicon Valley.

With its move, Activate hopes to attract more clients, both big and small. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Activate will not charge the smaller groups it works with, “but instead take equity in them and board seats.”

