ESPN Personality Michael Wilbon Blasts His Employer For Its Tim Tebow Coverage

ESPN has made a conscious decision to devote all air time during these last few months (the deadest part of the sports calender) to Tim Tebow.



From his shirtless run through the rain to the ridiculous day-long “Happy birthday Tim Tebow” party, there’s no tiny aspect of the New York Jets backup quarterback’s life ESPN won’t cover.

And one ESPN employee is fed up with it.

Michael Wilbon was a guest on the Scott Van Pelt radio show recently, an ESPN property, when co-host Ryen Russillo asked him a question about Tebow and the Jets.

Wilbon answered by referring to the “Bristol axis” as a place where “nothing’s bigger” than Tebow and Jets camp is uber important even though it really isn’t.

The money quote: “People west of the Hudson don’t give a damn. The Jets are not a national team. They’re not the Yankees or the Red Sox.”

Listen to the great audio as Wilbon also goes after Bristol for its obsession with a few other topics (via Awful Announcing):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.