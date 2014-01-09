Rest Easy Wall Street, The Beloved Restaurant You Just Lost Is Now In Incredible Hands

This is how you go from a mild depression to complete and total elation.

Earlier this week we pointed out that two of Wall Street’s favourite hangs — nightclub SL and restaurant Park Avenue Winter — had quietly closed over the holiday break.

Now, happily, Eater has informed us that the Park Avenue Winter space has a new occupant, and it’s a chef Wall Street knows and loves.

Ladies and Gentlemen… it’s Michael White and the Altamarea Group.

If anyone knows how to open a restaurant in Manhattan right now, it’s these guys. In 2013 alone they opened Costata, The Butterfly and Ristorante Morini — and of course they’ve got restaurants around the world as well, in cities like London and Istanbul.

For all the newbies, understand that White’s restaurants are Wall Street staples. It’s well documented that he and his staff follow the finance and understand their banker customers. And who doesn’t like a little personal attention?

One example — Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman is a well-known regular at Marea, a restaurant that Altamarea opened in 2009 and has remained a banker favourite since.

That doesn’t mean that his arch nemesis, Carl Icahn doesn’t go eat there every now and again. As such, adjustments must me be made.

From the NYT back in 2012 (before Icahn got on TV and called Ackman a “cry baby” after he took the other side of Ackman’s Herbalife short, you’ll note):

At Marea, Michael White’s Italian restaurant on Central Park South, for instance, the hedge fund manager William A. Ackman is a regular and one of many customers who rates an NR, never refuse. What the computer does not say (but the general manager, Rocky Cirino, knows) is that servers can never seat Mr. Ackman next to Carl C. Icahn, another big Wall Street name. The two have sued each other.

Ah and what a lawsuit it was… “schmuck insurance“, a 7 year battle in court, and a public confrontation at a Midtown restaurant (Il Tinello, where “Pasta Alla Icahn” is on the menu).

So stop wallowing and be pumped about what’s going to happen to Park Avenue Winter, Wall Street — White’s going to keep taking care of you guys.

