Michael Vick's Teammate On Eagles' Big Win: "We Were Like Pit Bulls"

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson — who was involved in a pregame altercation with opposing safety LaRon Landry — had this to say about his team’s huge victory over the Washington Redskins.



“The pregame altercation got us going. It had us ready. We came back into the locker room pumped,” Jackson said, via the AP.

“We were like pit bulls, ready to get out of the cage.”

Oops.

