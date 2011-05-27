Michael Vick's Dog-Fighting House May Become Animal Rights organisation's Headquarters

Time spent on house arrest in Hampton, Va., was arguably placating for Michael Vick, but how’s this for the ultimate in karma?



Courtesy of our cousins over at Curbed DC: the Surry, Va., house where the NFL superstar ran his illegal dog-fighting ring may be turned into a new centre for an organisation aptly called Dogs Deserve Better.

The group is planning to put $176,507 toward the down payment of the $595K house, which first hit the market for $757K in ’08.

The plan? Renovate the 4,600-square-foot house into a $2.5M facility named Good Newz Rehab centre for Chained and Penned Dogs as a spin on Bad Newz Kennels, the name of Vick’s old operation. (Is it really necessary to keep that “z,” guys?) Anyway, Dogs Deserve Better is accepting donations to make the down payment magic happen in full.

