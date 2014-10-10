Michael Vick Admits He Wasn't Prepared To Play Against The Chargers

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Michael Vick was sacked twice by the Chargers last Sunday

The New York Jets were utterly embarrassed last Sunday in a 31-0 loss to the San Diego Chargers in San Diego. Starting quarterback Geno Smith was pulled after a scoreless first half, and coach Rex Ryan brought in Michael Vick in the second half.

Clearly, it didn’t work. The Jets didn’t score in the second half, either, and the offence totaled just 151 yards — 47 passing yards for Vick, 27 for Smith.

Vick recently explained his own poor performance:

“I learned a lesson last week: Always stay ready, always be prepared,” Vick said. “That left a bitter taste in my mouth, that I wasn’t able to go out and put points on the board or even help this team in any fashion. This week has been a different work week for me. I think throughout the rest of the year, it’s going to be totally different for me, as far as my preparation.”

Translation: ‘I didn’t prepare for the Chargers.’

As Yahoo’s Eric Edholm said, it would be moderately acceptable for a young, inexperienced quarterback to go into a game totally unprepared. However, for Vick, a 14-year veteran that the Jets signed as a free agent to back-up and mentor Smith, it’s unacceptable.

The Jets have a 1-4 record on the season, with four straight losses since Week 1, and sole possession of last place in the AFC East. Things don’t look to be improving for them with Smith, who looks less like a starter each week, and Vick, who admits to being unprepared for games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.