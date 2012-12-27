Michael Vick To Get One Final Start For The Eagles Before Possibly Joining The Jets

Photo: AP

When Michael Vick went down with a concussion and the Eagles stuck with rookie Nick Foles even after Vick was cleared to play, it appeared that Vick’s tenure with the Eagles was already over. But after Foles suffered a broken hand, Vick will now get one final start in an Eagles uniform (via Philly.com).Vick told Robert Klemko of USA Today that he is excited for the unexpected opportunity but that he is not “going out to audition for a job.”



Vick is expected to be released after the season and some have speculated that Vick could land with the Jets. A source told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that Rex Ryan “loves” Vick. And another source said Vick would be willing to join the Jets “if [Mark] Sanchez is out of the equation.”

This is Vick’s tenth season in the NFL. He is 56-43-1 as a starter including 18-15 with the Eagles in four seasons.

