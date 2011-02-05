Michael Vick Isn't Going To His Own Super Bowl Party*

UPDATE: It sounds like Vick is not attending the party.



EARLIER: Eagles quarterback Michael Vick enjoyed a major career revival in 2010, and he’s hosting a Super Bowl party tonight to celebrate.

There are conflicting reports about whether Vick will actually attend his own party, entitled “Dallas Dynasty.” The Washington Post says Vick isn’t going, but TMZ, says that Vick will be there with his own private security team and some off-duty SWAT team members.

Vick has gotten into trouble when he’s been out at night before, so he’s drawing some criticism for throwing the bash. But it sounds like he’s being pretty careful so we think this isn’t a big deal.

Here’s the mock movie trailer created to promote the party:

