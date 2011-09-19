An Injured Michael Vick Taunted Falcons Fans Before His Team Collapsed Last Night

Michael Vick came out of the game with a concussion late in the third quarter last night.



At the time, the Eagles were up 31-21 after rattling off 21-straight points. So on his way to the locker room, Vick pointed to the Georgia Dome scoreboard as fans booed him.

The Eagles eventually lost when their run defence wore down late in the game and Jeremy Maclin dropped a key fourth-down pass from backup Mike Kakfa with 1:40 left.

Here’s Vick before his team choked away a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Photo: Screenshot from 30fps.mocksession.com

Image via 30fps.mocksession.com

