Michael Vick Says Nick Foles Should Remain The Starter For The Eagles

Michael Vick

gave high praise to his quarterback counterpart Nick Folesin an interview with Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, saying that the Eagles should continue to start Foles.

Vick said:

“In all honesty, in all fairness, how can you take a guy out of the game who’s been playing so well?…I trust what’s going on, I enjoy being a part of it, I love the game of football in general. So it’s important to me to be there in support and be ready if my name and number is called again.”

Foles has been playing above expectations since Vick went down twice with hamstring injuries this season. Through eight games he has been the most efficient QB in the league, even more so than Peyton Manning. He has a league best 128 passer rating and has yet to throw an interception while throwing 16 touchdowns.

According to Jeff McClane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Vick is expected to be fully healthy after Philadelphia’s bye this week.

It is also Vick’s last year of his contract since he restructured his previous contract over the offseason. Vick signed a six-year $US100 million contract in 2010, which was restructured to a one-year contract worth up to $US10 million this year. If Foles remains the starter the rest of the season it could mark the end to Vick’s career in Philadelphia.

