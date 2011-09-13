Michael Vick's Post-Game Wardrobe Yesterday Included A Blazer, Mesh Shorts, And Socks With Sandals

Michael Vick tried to pull a fashion fast one during his press conference after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the St. Louis Rams 31-13 yesterday.
He was looking fresh in his blazer for the TV cameras.
But it turned out the rest of the ensemble wasn’t as stylish: he wore mesh shorts and the much-feared socks with sandals combo.
Here’s the photo (from Bob Grotz):
Photo: lockerz.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.