Michael Vick's Post-Game Wardrobe Yesterday Included A Blazer, Mesh Shorts, And Socks With Sandals

Michael Vick tried to pull a fashion fast one during his press conference after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the St. Louis Rams 31-13 yesterday.



He was looking fresh in his blazer for the TV cameras.

But it turned out the rest of the ensemble wasn’t as stylish: he wore mesh shorts and the much-feared socks with sandals combo.

Here’s the photo (from Bob Grotz):

Photo: lockerz.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.