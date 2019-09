Eagles quarterback Michael Vick reportedly has a concussion and will not return to the game today.



Vick hit his head on the turf when he was brought down by a Cowboys defender on a run play.

Rookie Nick Foles will play QB for Philly.

Here’s video from Big Lead Sports of two hits on Vick where his head hit the turf:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.