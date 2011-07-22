Michael Vick May Have Screwed Himself With His New Endorsement Deals

Photo: AP

Michael Vick’s return to worldwide marketability may have just suffered a massive setback.Vick signed contracts with Fuse Science and MusclePharm, and they both sell nutritional supplements and are direct competitors.



Both companies, according to their press releases, inked deals with Vick that weren’t meant to be signed in tandem with competitors.

In an e-mail to the Philadelphia Daily News (who originally broke the story), Fuse spokeswoman Liza Santana wrote:

“Michael’s contract with Fuse is a five-year exclusive and was fully executed on July 7th. I would say that he is well aware that signing any other deals would be a breach of contract.”

We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out.

