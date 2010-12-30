Michael Vick Is The New Julian Assange

Presumably it goes without saying that apart from the NYC snowstorm this is a slow news week.



Even still, it’s probably time for cable news talking heads to stop calling for public figures to be killed willy-nilly.

In lieu of news some Fox hosts have jumped on President Obama‘s praise of Michael Vick‘s so-called redemptive return to football.

Yesterday Megyn Kelly went ballistic over the idea that Vick should be praised for anything: “How can you condone giving anybody that shows that side of his character a second chance.”

Then last night Tucker Carlson upped the Vick-hating ante declaring that he thinks Vick should be executed for what he did.

“I’m a Christian, I believe fervently in second chances, but Michael Vick killed dogs…in a heartless and cruel way…I think, personally, he should have been executed for that.”

Good old Christian forgiveness. Tucker video below.



