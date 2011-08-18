Michael Vick Speaks Out: NFL Steered Him To Philly, Reporters Are The Only Ones Who Still Care About Dog Fighting

Before leading the Philadelphia Eagles “dream team” into the 2011 NFL season, Michael Vick spoke out in a GQ feature by Will Leitch.



Here’s what we learned:

He didn’t want to come to Philly, but Roger Goodell and other execs eventually “convinced” him to turn down a starting job with Cincinnati or Buffalo to be a third-stringer with Eagles.

He has “at least seven” PR people working for him.

On the media’s penchant for bringing up dog fighting: “They are writing as if everyone feels that way and has the same opinions they do. But when I go out in public, it’s all positive, so that’s obviously not true.”

He says the Falcons revolving door of coaches was what prevented him from becoming elite in Atlanta, not his off-the-field actions.

He says socio-cultural differences account for the outrage around his conviction: “Yeah, you got the family dog and the white picket fence, and you just think that’s all there is. Some of us had to grow up in poverty-stricken urban neighborhoods, and we just had to adapt to our environment. I know that it’s wrong. But people act like it’s some crazy thing they never heard of. They don’t know.”

He had “turned the corner” in his life before being arrested.

He misses having a family dog.

Read the feature in full here.

