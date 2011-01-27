Michael Vick Gets His First Paid Endorsement

Photo: WoodburyNissan,com

Michael Vick is set to announce his first corporate endorsement contract since getting out of prison two years ago.Vick has signed a two-year deal with Unequal Technologies, a maker of shock absorbing insoles and sports pads. Earlier this season, Vick wore a vest made by Unequal while recovering from a rib injury.



The financial terms have not been disclosed, but this could be the start of the long road back for Vick, who lost all his endorsement after going to prison in 2007, and has played the last two years without any companies bringing him on as an endorsement.

Last fall, Vick did a commercial for a New Jersey car dealership, but was not paid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.