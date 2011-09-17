Why Sunday's Eagles-Falcons Game Is Huge — And It's Not Because Mike Vick Is Back In Atlanta

If you watch one NFL game this week, make it the Eagles-Falcons game on Sunday night.



Here’s why:

We’ll see if the Falcons are bad. Atlanta got throttled as a road favourite in Chicago last week. If they lose this game, they go to 0-2, and people start to talk about them as this year’s letdown team.

We’ll see what the NFC hierarchy is. Everyone had the Packers, Falcons, and Eagles as the top three NFC teams going into the season. After this game, one of these teams will get grouped with the Packers as a consensus favourite, and the other will be lumped in with a second-tier group of contenders.

We’ll see if the Falcons secondary is bad. The Packers passing game torched Atlanta in the playoffs last year. If the Eagles do the same on Sunday, it’ll be clear that the flaw that killed them last season is still there.

We’ll see if the Eagles defensive front seven is bad. The Packers ran all over the Eagles last year. If the Falcons do the same on Sunday, it’ll be clear that the flaw that killed them last season is still there.

We’ll see what the Eagles ceiling is. If they win, Philly can be the 13 or 14-win “dream team” that some people thought they’d be. If they lose, that sort of dream season looks unlikely.

