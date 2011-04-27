Michael Vick Tries To Shut Down Android Dogfighting Game

Photo: AP

Philadelphia quarterback Michael Vick has released a statement condemning an Android app that allows users to simulate running an illegal dogfighting operation.The makers of the game claim they are actually trying to raise awareness for animal cruelty, but that’s kind of hard to swallow when the game gives you the option to give your fighting pit bulls steroids and shoot at cops who try to shut you down, as you earn money by training your animal to “beat the best.”



Also, the fact that the maker of “Dog Wars” won’t reveal his actual name for fear of reprisals, should be a clue that he’s on the wrong path.

Vick’s statement now says he’s “on the right side of this issue, and I think it’s important to … not glorify this form of animal cruelty, even in an Android app.”

The game is still “in development.”

