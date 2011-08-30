Michael Vick Gets A New Six-Year, $100 Million Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles Have reportedly agreed to a new 6-year, $100 million contract with quarterback Michael Vick.



The deal completes Vick’s comeback a little more than two years after getting out of prison on dogfighting charges.

Vick’s conviction and jail time cost him most of his previous $130 million contract (then the richest in league history) that he signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in his career.

Of course, as with all NFL contracts the length and advertised dollar amount are meaningless. Even if Vick is still an Eagle in six years (unlikely), he will almost certainly get a new, renegotiated contract before then.

What does matter is the guaranteed money: $40 million. No matter what happens on the field.

It’s a huge win for Vick — and agent Joel Segal — and finally solidifies his financial status after losing everything in bankruptcy as result of his dog fighting activities. And no one needs to ask questions like this anymore.

