You Need Different Leadership Qualities To Change A Company Than You Do To Start One

It takes someone with specific skills to lead a company. Even founders don’t always make the best CEOs for their companies.

So which leadership qualities do CEOs need to have? Do you need different skills to start a business than you do to help one pivot? Wharton professor and author of “The Leader’s Checklist” Michael Useem tells us the three qualities every CEO needs to have.

