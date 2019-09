You Need Different Leadership Qualities To Change A Company Than You Do To Start One

See more Small Business, Big Ideas >>

It takes someone with specific skills to lead a company. Even founders don’t always make the best CEOs for their companies.

So which leadership qualities do CEOs need to have? Do you need different skills to start a business than you do to help one pivot?¬†Wharton professor and author of “The Leader’s Checklist”¬†Michael Useem tells us the three qualities every CEO needs to have.

