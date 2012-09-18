Falcons Running Back Charged With DUI Hours After Monday Night Football

Photo: Gwinnett County Jail

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was charged with DUI early this morning outside Atlanta, just hours after beating the Broncos on Monday Night Football.The details are sparse, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Turner was booked at 5 a.m. and released on a $2,179 bond two hours later.



Turner didn’t have all that big impact on the game last night, gaining 42 yards and scoring a one-yard touchdown.

It’s obviously too early to tell if this will led to any discipline from the league. But given Roger Goodell’s track record, that wouldn’t be surprising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.