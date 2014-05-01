REPORT: The U.S. Military's Top Spy Is Being Forced Out

Defence Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency

Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, is being pushed out after a series of clashes over his leadership style, report Greg Miller and Adam Goldman at The Washington Post citing current and former U.S. officials.

Flynn, who was a former intelligence adviser to retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal in Iraq and Afghanistan, took over the agency in July 2012.

One former official told The Washington Post that Flynn attempted to push DIA analyses and operators into the field and other high-intensity operations. This ran counter to how the DIA saw itself, leading many to believe that Flynn’s vision for the agency was disruptive.

Flynn’s critics also maintained that his management style was chaotic and that his aggressive push for changes often did not include an adequate follow-through.

During his tenure, Flynn routinely pushed for greater intelligence sharing. He has also been a leading figure in coalition and special operations intelligence activities.

Flynn previously served as a senior intelligence officer for the Joint Special Operations Command. During this time he was credited with creating innovative interrogation techniques leading to significant breakthroughs in counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Flynn is expected to be replaced by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mary A. Legere. If nominated and confirmed, she would be the first female director of the DIA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.