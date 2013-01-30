The Ultimate Cookbook For Meat Lovers

This is Michael Symon’s Carnivore: 120 Recipes For Meat Lovers cookbook.



Why We Love It: Michael Symon, from Food Network’s Iron Chef America and ABC’s The Chew, has put together 120 recipes for meat lovers. Not only does he tackle classic dishes — such as steaks, chops, wings, and more — he also shows readers what to do with more uncommon cuts that might intimidate the average cook, like liverwurst, head cheese, and tripe.

With 75 full-page pictures of the meals, Symon breaks down how to make and prepare a multitude of meats, from beef to wild game. The cookbook is broken down by the type of meat, and also includes recipes for the side dishes, too.

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $19.98.

