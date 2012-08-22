Michael Strahan To Replace Regis On 'Live!' With Kelly Ripa [Report]

In addition to his morning duties, Strahan will keep his job at Fox Sports.

Photo: ABC

If you believe the rumours, former NFL star and current Fox Sports personality Michael Strahan will be filling Regis Philbin‘s shoes as Kelly Ripa‘s new co-host on ABC’s “Live!”While the announcement was slated to be made on September 4th, Broadcasting & Cable is reporting that “Strahan will take over … according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.”



But don’t worry sports fans, Strahan will still fulfil his duties at Fox Sports.

“Strahan is expected to keep working at Fox as one of the hosts of its popular NFL pregame program ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ should he land the job,” the LA Times reported Monday.

This won’t be the first time Strahan has pulled double duty—the footballer successfully managed to star in the short-lived Fox sitcom “Brothers” in 2009 seemingly without it affecting his position at “Fox NFL Sunday.”

Since Regis left his post nearly a year ago, 59 different co-hosts—from Seth Meyers to Joel McHale —have auditioned for a full time seat next to Ripa.

Watch Strahan strip down in June after interviewing “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum:

