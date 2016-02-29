Michael Strahan was the worst-dressed man at the Oscars

Getty/Jason Merritt Michael Strahan’s turquoise outfit didn’t impress at this year’s Oscars.

The Academy Awards are frequently a pretty staid affair for men’s fashion. Being black-tie, there’s not a whole lot of room for error.

Unless you’re Michael Strahan. The former NFL star-turned-TV personality decided to spice up his black-tie ensemble by wearing a tuxedo in an odd turquoise colour.

In fact, Strahan’s outfit is so bad we’re calling him the worst-dressed man at this year’s Oscars.

Now, we know navy-blue tuxedos are pretty hot right now. But this colour is nowhere near navy — not even if you squint and look at it sideways.

Aside from the dreadful colour, the proportions are odd. The high cut of the vest makes the already very tall Strahan look like a giant. The large break of the pant leg brings him down to Earth, but it also makes him look a bit sloppy.

The lapel colour isn’t terrible, but the matching with the buttons and tie is just too much. The contrast of the stark white shirt is jarring — the last straw for the whole outfit.

When it comes to trying to stand out with black tie, less is more. Strahan could have gone for something subtle like a lapel pin.

