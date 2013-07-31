Michael Strahan Sells His Bel Air Mansion For A $3 Million Profit A Year After Buying

Former NFL defensive end Michael Strahan has sold his Bel Air mansion for $3 million profit only one year after purchasing the property, according to Trulia.com.



Currently the cohost with Kelly Ripa of “Live! With Kelly and Michael,” Strahan bought the property last year at $7.9 million. Without a single renovation, he has sold the property in an off-market move for $11 million.

According to reports the home is “outdated” and the new owner plans to tear the house down and build from square one. The housing market is storming back to life in Los Angeles, with asking prices up 19 per cent year-over-year.

The property has five bedrooms and 6.5 baths on an acre of land. The unknown buyer will tear down the house that was originally built in 1926. It has Mediterranean influences throughout, glass walls, a theatre and bar, a home includes a gym, sauna, and swimming pool.

Check out the images:

